Students from St. Mark’s High School wore Eagles gear on Friday, Jan. 19 to show their support for the Philadelphia Eagles prior to Sunday’s Eagles game for the NFC championship against the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles won 38-7 to advance to Super Bowl LII.
St. Mark’s students Brandon Holmburg, Chloe Maher, Joey Centrone and Victor Marcelo show off their Eagles gear in the school cafeteria on Friday, Jan. 19.
(Courtesy St. Mark’s High School)
St. Mark’s students Shayna Torres, Kara Dougherty, Kate Creswell and Grace Sawyer wear their Eagles jerseys at school on Friday, Jan.. 19. (Courtesy St. Mark’s High School)
Saint Mark’s alumni Josh Weldin’ 15, an intern with the Eagles, got the chance
to pose with the NFC Championship trophy after the game. (Courtesy St. Mark’s High School)