St. Mark’s High School senior Robert Vadnais received a principal nomination to the United States Air Force Academy from U.S. Sen. Chris Coons. The appointment guarantees the nominee admission, barring extenuating circumstances, according to a statement issued by Coons.

Vadnais volunteers as emergency medical responder at Christiana Volunteer Fire Company and runs cross country and indoor track for St. Marks, where he is currently taking advanced placement chemistry, calculus, U.S. history and honors Spanish. Both his parents served in the military. He said he hopes to major in mechanical engineering and make the USAF his career.

Coons presented the nomination to Vadnais De. 15 at St. Mark’s.