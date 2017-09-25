By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

The soccer schedule is a bit light this week, but there are some intriguing matchups to watch. Football moves into the middle portion of the season, with the long-term picture starting to come into focus.

Soccer

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Boys Latin (Md.), 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (2-2) at Newark Charter (3-1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere (2-3) vs. First State Military (1-4), 4 p.m. at Delaware Union Park.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park School, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Dematha Catholic (Md.) at Salesianum (5-0), 4 p.m.

Friday

St. Thomas More (1-3) at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s (4-1) at Archmere , noon. The Spartans have been impressive thus far, with their lone loss coming to Division I Wilmington Charter, and that by a single goal. Archmere has been up-and-down this season, and a win over St. Mark’s would give them a nice boost.

St. Augustine Prep (N.J.) at Salesianum, 1 p.m.

Football

Friday

St. Elizabeth (!-2) vs. Delaware Military (3-0), 7 p.m. at Baynard Stadium.

Saturday

St. Mark’s (2-1) at Archmere (3-0), 2 p.m. The athletic portion of homecoming weekend at Archmere concludes with what could be one of the state’s most entertaining football games of the week. Both teams have had little trouble scoring, with the Spartans scoring 51 points last week, the Auks 50. The team that scores last might be the winner.

Urbana (Md.) at Salesianum (2-1), 7:30 p.m. at Baynard Stadium.