By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

Freshman Madison Stewart had 13 points and the Archmere defense was solid all night in the team’s 48-30 nonconference girls basketball win at Padua on Jan. 25. It was the Auks’ first action since a loss to Concord on Jan. 13.

The Pandas’ defense was also solid in a defensive first quarter. Auks sophomore Emma McCann scored on a fast break to put them up, 8-1, before a Bella Julian three-pointer cut it to 10-4 at the end of the first.

The Auks came out strong in the second quarter as Stewart and McCann hit deep three balls to give the Auks an 18-9 lead. Catherine McGonigle then added three points off the bench, and Stewart scored on a mid-range jumper to give the Auks a 25-11 halftime advantage.

The Pandas scored 12 third-quarter points thanks to a 1-3-1 full-court press. Senior forward Anastasia Mavridis scored six points to cut the Auks lead to 33-23 at the end of the third quarter, but the Auks came out firing in the fourth as Danaziah Brown hit a long jumper and Stewart hit a three-pointer to extend the lead to 38-23. The Auks kept up their defensive pressure and pulled away late as Brown added a lay up and an Anna Roszkowski triple gave Archmere the final margin.

Brown added 10 points, while McCann had nine for the Auks (9-3). Archmere has a tough stretch coming up, playing three top-six in their next four games. It starts Saturday when they travel to Caravel for a 6:15 p.m. tip.

The Pandas were led by Mavridis with nine points while Julian added six. Katie Szcerba did a great job on the boards for the Pandas as they crashed the glass on the offensive side. The Pandas (3-7) also have a tough matchup awaiting as they travel to Conrad on Friday for a 3:30 p.m. tip.