Stock the Pantry food drive extended through March

Catholic Charities is looking to communities in Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland to help stock the food pantries throughout the Diocese, including the newest location in the Thrift Center in northeast pantryWilmington. The food cooperatives provide monthly distributions of food for enrolled clients who are at or below 200% of poverty. The co-op offers an ongoing, sustainable resource for savings.

Donors can contribute nonperishable food goods, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, and grocery store gift cards at all Catholic Charities locations during regular business hours.

 

Newest Pantry Location Opens This Spring at:

Catholic Charities Thrift Center

1320 E 23rd Street

Wilmington, Delaware 19802

 

If you need food assistance, call Catholic Charities Main Office at 302-655-9624 to make an appointment.

To learn more about our Food Assistance program, click here. 

 

