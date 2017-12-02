By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

GREENVILLE – The St Elizabeth Vikings had to find a way to stop the Tatnall Hornets three-point barrage, and a second half press did the trick. The Vikings outscored the Hornets, 40-21, in the second half to take home a 70-52 win in the A.I. duPont Tiger Tip-Off tournament opening round on Dec. 1.

The Hornets hit nine first-half three-pointers as the Vikings’ defense couldn’t find an answer. The Hornets got four of those treys from sophomore Robert Secundy and led, 31-30, at the half.

The Vikings went to a full-court press to start the second half, and it forced Tatnall out of its offense. Jordan Brown and Nate Thomas each had a strong third quarter as St. Elizabeth outscored the Hornets, 20-7, to take a 50-38 lead into the final stanza. The Vikings first 10 points of the fourth quarter were from the free-throw line to extend their lead to 60-44. The Hornets hit a couple threes, but the Vikings held them off late for the 18-point win.

The Vikings (1-0) finished 18 of 25 from the line and had three players score in double figures. Brown lead all scorers with 21, while Thomas added 13, all in the second half. St. Elizabeth will meet A.I. duPont for the tourney title on Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m. The Hornets (0-1) got 18 points from Secundy, who hit six of the Hornets’ 11 three-pointers.