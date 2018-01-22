By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – Justin Money scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the St. Elizabeth past the Appoquinimink Jaguars, 51-44, on Jan. 20. Both teams came in on a roll as the Vikings had won three straight while the Jags had taken four in a row.

Herman Jones and Jordan Brown had a strong first half for the Vikings as they took a 27-20 advantage into the half. The Vikings would extend the lead to 34-24 on a Money dunk and a Guy DeBonaventura two-pointer.

Appo answered with its own run, a 10-2 one, to cut it to 36-34. The Jags took their first lead since the second quarter at 42-41 on a pair of free throws from Kamel Yellowdy Money took over scoring the next six points, one on a sweet crossover move, then the next four on free throws to make it 47-42. The Vikings would hit their free throws to seal the win.

The Vikings (9-2), ranked ninth in the state by 302Sports.com, will travel to Howard for a 5:30 tip on Tuesday. They will then host 10th-ranked Salesianum on Friday night at 7:30. The Jaguars (7-5) host Middletown on Thursday at 6 p.m.