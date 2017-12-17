By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – Seventh-ranked Salesianum started slow on the basketball team’s annual Silent Night, but the Sals erupted for 34 second-half points to earn a 53-39 win over Appoquinimink on Dec. 16. Michael Wallace scored all 13 of his points in the second half and was all over the floor defensively.

The visiting Jaguars dominated the first quarter, outscoring the Sals, 14-6. The Sals’ student section, dressed in Christmas outfits, were silent until the seventh point, which came on a putback by Brett Henshey. He then added a deep two-point field goal and swished two free throws to ignite an 8-0 run to knot the game at 14.

Appo sophomore Eseroghene Efekodo would score the next six, including a nice throw down and a putback on an offensive rebound. Salesianum )3-0) cut it to 20-19 at the break on a Darnell Vaughn basket, a Jack Brown free throw and a Paul Brown layup.

The Jags started strong in the third quarter, scoring the first five points. That is when Wallace went crazy, leading a 12-0 Sallies run. He hit a three-pointer from the left wing, then fed Jack Brown for a three to tie things up at 25. Wallace then scored on a nice layup on a spin move, then scored three more fast-break layups to help the Sals gain separation. The home team kept up the offense in the final stanza, with Wallace scoring two more field goals before Vaughn and Paul Brown took over. The Sals scored 20 points in the fourth, ensuring that the Jags could not get back into it.

Three players scored in double figures for the Sals: Vaughn matched Wallace with 13, while Paul Brown added 11. They have a busy week before Christmas, traveling to Tatnall for a 5 p.m. start on Wednesday before heading to Chester (Pa.) High to play Friends Central (Pa.) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Efekodo and Nicholas Margis each scored eight for the Jags (1-2). They travel to Newark on Tuesday for a 5:15 p.m. tip.