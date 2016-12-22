By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – Delaware Military Academy jumped out to an early lead and held o for a 46-39 win over Padua on Dec. 21.

The Seahawks scored the first seven points of the game thanks to an old-fashioned three-point play from freshman Clare Henry. She was just getting started, as another bucket put her team up, 11-3. DMA held the Pandas to two field goals in the first quarter, both coming in the final minute, and the lead was 13-5 after one.

Pandas junior Bella Julian led a Pandas run in the second quarter with a deep three-pointer and a driving layup. Seahawks senior Hannah Garbowski answered with her own triple and long tw0-point jumper to give the Seahawks a 20-12 advantage. The Pandas ended the half strong as freshmen Arianna Henry hit a three-pointer, but the Seahawks led, 23-17, at the break.

The Pandas got two free throws and the ball to open the second half after DMA was assessed a technical foul after time expired in the first half. The fouls piled up on both teams in the third quarter, but both struggled from the foul line. The Seahawks were three for 10, while the Pandas were just four of 10. It was 30-25 Seahawks heading to the final quarter.

Henry and Garbowski both added early field goals, but the Pandas went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 36 with 3:45 left. Freshmen Michelle Kozicki led the run with two free throws, followed by an old-fashioned three-point play. Camryn Scully had a steal and converted the fast break lay up to tie it. Clare Henry hit two free throws, and Alexis Winslow followed with a big three to give the Seahawks a 41-36 lead with 2:25 left. The Seahawks made enough free throws to hold on for the win to even their record at 2-2. Clare Henry lead all scorers with 19 points while Garbowski added 11 points. They travel to Newark Charter on Jan. 3 for a 6:15 p.m. tip.

The Pandas (1-3) got eight points each from Julian and Arianna Henry. They play next in the Diamond State Classic against Institute of Notre Dame (Md.) on Dec. 28 at 2:15 p.m.

Before the game, Padua honored its state championship teams from 2016.