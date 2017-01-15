By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

CLAYMONT – Seventh-ranked Archmere hosted No. 6 Concord on Jan. 13, and the Raiders used an 18-4 third quarter run to take a 55-45 win.

Concord started the game on a 4-0 run as Breanna Gant scored twice off offensive rebounds. The Auks responded with a 12-5 run to end the quarter, led by a pair of three-pointers, one by Madison Stewart and one from Danaziah Brown. The Auks continued hitting the deep ball in the second quarter as Brown added another triple and Emma McCann buried a deep one. Amayla Sharif kept the Raiders close by scoring seven second-quarter points, but the Auks took a 28-23 lead into the half.

The third quarter was all Raiders as Caroline Procak scored six points and Dennis also added six to help Concord open on a 14-2 streak to take a 37-30 lead. They then got four quick points from freshmen Skye Lupi off the bench to take a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter. The Auks went to a full court press early in the fourth and forced some turnovers, and a McCann triple cut the Raiders lead to 47-42 with 3:23 left

Senior Maggie Malloy buried a three-pointer to cut it to 48-45 and Stewart had an open look with a minute to go but it went in and out. The Raiders hit enough free throws in the last minute to put the Auks away.

The Auks got 15 points from McCann, while Brown added eight, all in the first half. The Auks (8-3) are off for 12 days before heading to Padua on Jan. 23 for a 6:15 p.m. tip.

Sharif scored 16 points for the Raiders; Jamiyah Dennis added 14. Concord (7-1) plays St. Thomas More at Howard on Monday at 2 p.m.