By The Dialog

Ocean Pines students visit developmental center

OCEAN PINES, Md. — Middle school choir and dance students from Most Blessed Sacrament School in Ocean Pines, Md., recently visited the Worcester County Developmental Center in Newark, Md. There, they received a tour of the facilities, presented a Christmas program with music and dancing, and sang carols with the clients.

Fundraiser benefits Make-A-Wish

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Before the Christmas break, St. Edmond’s Academy held a week of fundraising for Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Northern Delaware and Susquehanna Valley. The students raised $4,384 for the foundation, well above the goal of $650.

Organized by the student council, the boys at St. Edmond’s bought Make-A-Wish bracelets and pretzels, and they held an ugly Christmas sweater contest. The school administration had promised to take a pie in the face from the contest winners if the $650 goal was reached.

“The school implemented a weeklong fundraiser that had amazing results and will help support our mission to fulfill wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions,” said Dennis J. Heron, president and CEO of the local Make-A-Wish foundation.

Ten players selected for Blue-Gold football

Ten players from the four Catholic football-playing high schools have been named to the roster for the 2017 DFRC Blue-Gold Football Game. They are all members of the Blue team, which is most of the high schools above the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. All of the players are seniors who have been nominated by their coaches.

The game will be played June 17 at Delaware Stadium. Opening ceremonies begin at 5 p.m.

Archmere: Patrick Udovich

St. Elizabeth: David Hazelton, Mickey Henry

St. Mark’s: David Balint, A.J. McGonigle, Billy Sullivan

Salesianum: Josh Patrick, Randy Sinnott, Bill Stradley, Zeb Wright.

Salesianum grad going to Delaware basketball hall

NEWARK — Bruce Kelleher, a two-time state basketball player of the year while at Salesianum School, will be inducted into the Delaware Basketball Hall of Fame on Jan. 28 in Newark.

Kelleher was named the state’s best high school player in 1956 and ’57. He went on to play at the University of Maryland. He played in 68 games for the Terps over three seasons (1959-60 to 1961-62), averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Six others will be inducted as well. They are Davinela Payne (Caravel Academy, La Salle University); Leon Wilson (De La Warr High School, Cheyney University); Kelly Wickes (William Penn, Temple); Tail Davis (William Penn, Virginia Union); former Glasgow coach Don Haman; and former official Mike Wynn.

The induction will take place over lunch, with ceremonies to begin at 11 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 654 S. College Ave., Newark. Tickets are available at debbhof.ticketleap.com/hof/.

Drive benefits Catholic Charities