By Mike Lang

Whether it’s outside, watching field hockey (or soccer if you live in Maryland), or inside at a volleyball match, there’s something for girls sports fans this week. Rankings are provided by 302Sports.com.

Field hockey

Monday

McKean (0-2) at St. Thomas More (0-1), 4 p.m.

Bohemia Manor at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (1-1, No. 6 in Division II) at Wilmington Charter (0-1-1, No. 4 in Division I), 3:45 p.m. The Auks travel to meet new Diamond State Athletic Conference foe. The teams have combined for three goals in four games, so defense seems to lead the way for these squads.

St. Georges (1-2, No. 10 in Division I) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-0), 3:45 p.m. at Serviam Field.

Tower Hill (2-0, No. 2 in Division II) at St. Mark’s (2-0), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans begin a challenging week that will tell them a lot about where the team stands. There are three ranked opponents on the schedule, including this matchup with the Hillers, who are off to a great start.

Gunston Day at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Tome (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Ursuline (2-0, No. 7 in Division II) at Friends (3-0, No. 4 in Division II), 4 p.m. The Quakers begin a four-game homestand. Three of those are against ranked teams, including this one.

Thursday

Padua (1-0, No. 2 in Division I) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. Archmere has been stingy on defense thus far, but the Pandas will bring the offensive heat.

Caravel (No. 3 in Division II) at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m. Caravel entered the week undefeated and is always in the state tournament conversation.

Friday

Ursuline vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Serviam Field. St. Elizabeth is the home team this afternoon, but Ursuline should feel fairly comfortable at their place.

St. Thomas More at Gunston Day (Md.), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Caesar Rodney (No. 6 in Division I), 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (2-1) at Ursuline (2-0, No. 1), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security (0-3) at St. Thomas More (1-2), 4 p.m.

No. 10 Conrad (2-1) at No. 2 Archmere (2-1), 6:15 p.m. The Auks will try to find that winning form after falling last time out at Wilmington Charter. The Red Wolves are a formidable foe.

Padua (3-0, No. 4) at St. Mark’s (3-0, No. 5), 7:15 p.m. This is the biggest match of the week in Delaware, by far. The Catholic Conference opener for both teams will feature an abundance of big hitting, solid defense and postseason intensity. It will be a matchup of top senior hitters Emily Jarome of Padua and Erin Derick of St. Mark’s, a pair of sophomores in Padua’s Jess Molen and St. Mark’s Savannah Seemans, and two supporting casts that do not get enough credit. Spartans fans can watch field hockey before heading inside for this battle.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Padua at Wilmington Charter (No. 6), 6:30 p.m. No rest for the Pandas as they travel to meet the Force, who bounced back from a dispiriting loss in their opener at Tower Hill with a win over Archmere. Charter is coming off a match with two-time defending state champion Delaware Military Academy.

Saturday

Archmere at Cape Henlopen, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Monday

Bohemia Manor at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m. The Sabres open a busy week at home before taking to the road twice.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston Day, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.