By The Dialog

The reservations deadline for the diocesan 150th Anniversary Pilgrimage to Rome and Annecy has been extended to Aug. 15.

The pilgrimage, to be led by Bishop Malooly, is part of a yearlong celebration beginning March 3, 2018, that will include Masses, prayer services, a publication, exhibit and pilgrimages within the diocese.

The pilgrimage to Rome and Annecy is set for April 16-26; it will begin in Annecy, France, where St. Francis de Sales, the patron saint of the diocese, ministered. The schedule in Rome includes attending an audience with Pope Francis. Pilgrims will also visit Assisi, the home of St. Francis.

The cost of the pilgrimage is $3,325 per person double occupancy, $3,225, per person triple occupancy and $4,175 for single occupancy. A $400 deposit is due Aug. 15.

Go to www.cdow.org/anniversary-pilgrimage/ for more information; or call Caravelle Tours at 1-877-625-2700.