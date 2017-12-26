By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

Most students are relaxing this week, taking some time off after exams. But the Catholic school basketball teams are busy playing in holiday tournaments. The girls are mostly near home, either at the Diamond State Classic or the Pat Borowski Classic, while the boys are traveling a bit further. This is a great opportunity to see a variety of teams if you have some time off from work.

Girls basketball

Wednesday

Padua (3-3) vs. St. Joseph (N.Y), 11:30 a.m. at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic. The Pandas take the court in the second game of the four-day Diamond State Classic, one of the country’s premier Christmas tournaments. The Pandas are coming off a win over Cape Henlopen.

Archmere (3-2) vs. Great Valley (Pa.), 1:30 p.m. at Garnet Valley High School (Pa.). The Auks return to their traditional Christmas destination. Fortunately for them, Garnet Valley is just a 10-minute drive from campus.

St. Thomas More (3-1) vs. Sussex Central (3-2), 2:30 p.m. at Lake Forest in the Pat Borowski Classic. The Ravens stay close to home for the Pat Borowski Classic, which has emerged as a formidable holiday option.

Ursuline (3-1) vs. Central Dauphin, 7:45 p.m. at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic. The Raiders are the defending champions of the national bracket of the Diamond State, and they open play against a team that has visited the St. E Center in the past.

Thursday

Padua vs. TBD, either 10:45 a.m. or 4 p.m. at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic.

Wilmington Charter (1-5) at St. Elizabeth (4-0), 2:15 p.m.at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic. The Vikings are off to a good start and always feel at home at the Diamond State, which is played on their home court.

Archmere vs. TBD, either 1:30 or 6:30 at Garnet Valley High School (Pa.).

St. Thomas More vs. TBD, time TBA at Lake Forest in the Pat Borowski Classic.

Friday

Ursuline vs. TBD, time TBA at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic.

Saturday

Ursuline vs. TBD, time TBA at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic.

St. Elizabeth vs. TBD, either 1 or 6:15 p.m. at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic.

Boys

Wednesday

St. Mark’s (3-1) vs. Boys Latin Charter (Pa.), 12:30 p.m. at the Wildwood Convention Center (N.J.) in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic. The Spartans dropped a heartbreaker to McKean last week, suffering their first loss after three wins. They’ll try to return to the win column at the Jersey Shore.

St. Thomas More (3-2) at Rome Free Academy (N.Y), 2 p.m. St. Thomas More travels to Central New York with a goal of ending its two-game losing streak.

Archmere (3-2) vs. Academy at Palumbo School (Pa.), 6:30 p.m. at Garnet Valley High School (Pa.). Another year means another trip to Garnet Valley for the Auks, who take on a pair of foes from the Keystone State.

Thursday

Archmere vs. TBD, either 3 or 8 p.m. at Garnet Valley High School (Pa.).

St. Mark’s vs. TBD, time TBA at the Wildwood Convention Center (N.J.).

Friday

St. Thomas More at Nottingham (N.Y.), 5 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum (4-1) vs. Archbishop Carroll (Pa.), 4 p.m. at Interboro High School (Pa.). The Sals will be looking to erase the bad taste of a two-point loss in their last outing.