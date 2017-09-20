By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

WILMINGTON – Lauren Tyre had two goals and two assists to lead St. Georges Tech to a 6-1 win over St. Elizabeth in nonconference field hockey action Sept. 19 at Serviam Fied.

The Hawks, who improved to x-x, wasted little time getting on the board – twice. Mackenzie Porter opened the scoring at the 27:39 mark of the first half, depositing a crossing pass from Alyssa McGinnis into the cage. The goal was made possible by an end-to-end carry by Brandi Cox. Hope Mintzer followed three minutes later, rolling one that deflected waist-high and past Vikings goalkeeper Jill Aranilla.

Following a timeout, the Vikings held St. Georges scoreless the remainder of the half. Much of that was due to the play of Aranilla, who made several acrobatic saves. She stoned Tyre at the 20:00 mark and again with about eight minutes remaining. Aranilla made a diving stop on a shot by Sarah Tyre 30 seconds after the second save on Lauren Tyre. The Vikings also foiled three Hawks penalty corners.

St. Elizabeth had a few chances in the first, earning a penalty corner at the 5:40 mark and having a shot by Claudia Roncone go wide in the closing minutes.

Lauren Tyre scored her first of the afternoon four minutes into the second half, scalding a slap shot into the cage off a penalty corner to increase the lead to 3-0. The Vikings answered 59 seconds later, with Carly Winnington chipping a loose ball past Hawks keeper Paris Prevost. Roncone was credited with the assist.

Tyre added her second on a pass from Jacqueline Lookup, and the final two St. Georges goals came from McGinnis (from Mintzer) and Lookup, with Tyre assisting on that one.

Aranilla was credited with 17 saves on 23 Hawks shots. The Vikings, who had 11 shots, fell to 1-1. They play Ursuline on Friday at 3:45 p.m. at Serviam Field, but the Vikings will be the home team. They are playing four home games at Ursuline’s home venue this season.

St. Georges is also back in action on Friday at 3:45 p.m., welcoming Blue Hen Conference Flight A rival Middletown.