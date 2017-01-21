By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

Schools around the diocese are preparing for Catholic Schools Week, which will take place Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Here are events submitted by the schools.

St. Anthony of Padua’s week includes Teacher Appreciation Day and Silly Sock/Crazy Hat Day on Monday. There is a Knowledge Bowl on Tuesday. Wednesday is Spirit Day, Thursday brings Student Appreciation Day, and the annual volleyball game between eighth-graders and their parents will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Fournier Hall.

After an open house on Sunday, Catholic Schools Week kicks off at Most Blessed Sacrament with a presentation of “Science Is Everywhere!” by John Hadfield. He will present how people use science in everyday settings. There will be “Pastries for Parents” on Tuesday, with movies and games. “Religion Jeopardy” is scheduled for Wednesday. Thursday begins with Mass, followed by a talent show and work on a service project. Families will participate in a luncheon on Friday.

The week kicks off at Immaculate Conception on Sunday with Raffles and Waffles, with prizes including being principal for a day, lunch with the principal and baskets created by each grade. The biggest prize is a drone. There will be a color war on Wednesday, along with a geography bee. The talent show is Thursday at 6 p.m. The week will conclude with a blue-and-white rally at 1 p.m. Friday.

Good Shepherd School in Perryville, Md., has a few noteworthy events on the schedule. The Earth Balloon from the Delaware Children’s Museum will be at the school on Feb. 1, and all students will have a chance to explore it. Also, on Feb. 3, there will be a sock hop to end the sock service project, during which the students collect socks all week to donate to the homeless community.

At St. Peter Cathedral School in Wilmington, the week begins Monday with a prayer service. Emergency responders are invited to the school on Tuesday for a coffee break. Parents will visit for lunch on Wednesday on School Spirit Day, and students are asked to wear crazy socks and bring in socks to donate to St. Patrick’s.

Students at St. Mark’s High School will be collecting items for Operation Gratitude, which sends care packages filled with toiletries, snacks, and other items, plus personal letters of appreciation, to new recruits, veterans, first responders, wounded warriors, caregivers and service members deployed overseas. They also will travel to Holy Angels School for their annual Partner School Program, visiting classes at the school. In addition, the St. Mark’s chorus will perform.

Immaculate Heart of Mary School students are encouraged to bring in soup for the Ministry of Caring throughout the week, and they will make valentines for soldiers all week. At the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, the winning entry from an essay contest about what Catholic education has meant to eighth-graders at IHM will be read. Seventh- and eighth-grade students will go bowling on Monday. On Tuesday, students will have a living rosary in the gymnasium, and the talent show is scheduled for that day. Students are encouraged to dress as their favorite literary character on Wednesday, which is also the day of school bingo. Third through sixth grades are bowling on Thursday, while pre-kindergarten through second present “Peter Pan.”