By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

WILMINGTON – Ursuline had taken a 28-20 lead over Redondo Union at the Diamond State Classic on Dec. 27 as Alisha Lewis swished her second three-point shot of the third quarter, and the Raiders had a bit of a cushion.

A lazy pass was stolen by Anna Johnson, who turned that into a transition layup. After two free throws for the Sea Hawks, Alyssa Munn stole an inbounds pass under the basket and converted that into two more points, and suddenly the eight-point cushion was just two as the third quarter came to an end.

Those were the last points the Raiders would allow, however, as Maggie Connolly scored all 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead Ursuline to a 39-26 win over Redondo Union in the St. Francis Healthcare Cup national bracket at the 26th annual tournament at the St. E Center.

Connolly scored eight of those 11 from the free-throw line, missing just once in nine attempts. The other three came on her second three-pointer of the evening. Meanwhile, the Ursuline defense shut out the Sea Hawks in the final eight minutes to improve to 4-1 on the season.

“From our scouting report, we knew they were a high-pressure defense,” Connolly said. “I think we were well-prepared from our coaching staff, and we worked well together to move the ball.”

Redondo Union did a good job avoiding too many turnovers against the Raiders’ halfcourt press, but they struggled to get shots in the fourth.

Connolly was her usual sold self at the line, making the Sea Hawks pay for fouling her. She made 10 of 11 on her way to a game-high 22.

Lewis added 10 for the Raiders, who return to the court at the St. E Center on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. against St. Rose (N.J.). Lane Arkangel had seven to pace Redondo Union, who plays again on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. against Cumberland Valley (Pa.).