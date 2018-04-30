The final two-plus weeks of the regular season get going on Monday with Ss. Peter and Paul lacrosse hosting a top Delaware program. In baseball, archrivals will meet at Frawley Stadium.
Baseball
Monday
St. Elizabeth (6-5) at No. 8 Middletown (7-3), 3:45 p.m.
Seaford (0-9) at No. 3 St. Mark’s (8-2), 4 p.m.
St. Thomas More (0-5) at Lake Forest (2-6), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Archmere (7-5) at Wilmington Charter (5-7), 4 p.m.
Chapelgate Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
No. 5 St. Georges (8-2) at No. 9 Salesianum (7-3), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Salesianum vs. St. Mark’s, 7 p.m. at Frawley Stadium. The longtime rivals reunite under the lights. When they met on April 20, the Spartans scored a 7-5 victory in eight innings.
Thursday
Wilmington Charter at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Concordia Preparatory at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Friday
St. Mark’s at Sussex Tech (5-6-1), 4 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at St. Georges, 11 a.m. The Vikings are the second Catholic school foe of the week for St. Georges, which opened with six wins but split the next four entering this week.
Newark (2-9) at St. Mark’s, 2 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday
No. 2 Caesar Rodney (10-0) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m. One of the best teams Delaware has to offer makes the trip west to Easton to battle the Sabres.
St. Mark’s (3-4) at Tower Hill (3-6), 3:45 p.m.
No. 4 Archmere (7-2) at Red Lion (1-7), 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
St. John’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
St. Mark’s at No. 7 Caravel (8-2), 6 p.m.
Friday
St. Elizabeth (4-5) vs. First State Military Academy (7-3), 5 p.m. at Kent County Recreation Complex
Saturday
Delcastle (1-7) at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.
No. 8 Appoquinimink (5-3) at Archmere, 2 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday
Salesianum (8-1) at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Mark’s (3-4) at Dickinson (1-7), 3:30 p.m.
Glen Mills (Pa.) at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Wilmington Charter (3-3) at Salesianum, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Mark’s at Delmarva Christian tri-meet, 11 a.m.