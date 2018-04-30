By Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter

The final two-plus weeks of the regular season get going on Monday with Ss. Peter and Paul lacrosse hosting a top Delaware program. In baseball, archrivals will meet at Frawley Stadium.

Baseball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (6-5) at No. 8 Middletown (7-3), 3:45 p.m.

Seaford (0-9) at No. 3 St. Mark’s (8-2), 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More (0-5) at Lake Forest (2-6), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (7-5) at Wilmington Charter (5-7), 4 p.m.

Chapelgate Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

No. 5 St. Georges (8-2) at No. 9 Salesianum (7-3), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Salesianum vs. St. Mark’s, 7 p.m. at Frawley Stadium. The longtime rivals reunite under the lights. When they met on April 20, the Spartans scored a 7-5 victory in eight innings.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Concordia Preparatory at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

St. Mark’s at Sussex Tech (5-6-1), 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at St. Georges, 11 a.m. The Vikings are the second Catholic school foe of the week for St. Georges, which opened with six wins but split the next four entering this week.

Newark (2-9) at St. Mark’s, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

No. 2 Caesar Rodney (10-0) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m. One of the best teams Delaware has to offer makes the trip west to Easton to battle the Sabres.

Tuesday

St. Mark’s (3-4) at Tower Hill (3-6), 3:45 p.m.

No. 4 Archmere (7-2) at Red Lion (1-7), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

St. John’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

St. Mark’s at No. 7 Caravel (8-2), 6 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth (4-5) vs. First State Military Academy (7-3), 5 p.m. at Kent County Recreation Complex

Saturday

Delcastle (1-7) at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Appoquinimink (5-3) at Archmere, 2 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Salesianum (8-1) at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Mark’s (3-4) at Dickinson (1-7), 3:30 p.m.

Glen Mills (Pa.) at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Wilmington Charter (3-3) at Salesianum, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mark’s at Delmarva Christian tri-meet, 11 a.m.