By Catholic News Service

The White House has confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence will address tomorrow’s March for Life rally.

The rally is scheduled to begin at noon.

As a member of Congress, Pence addressed the March for Life in 2002, 2003 and 2007. Other speakers to address the rally include: New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ pro-life committee; Kellyanne Conway, special adviser to President Donald J. Trump; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Reps. Mia Love, R-Utah, and Chris Smith, R-New Jersey; and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson.