Vice President Pence will address March for Life rally in D.C. tomorrow

The White House has confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence will address tomorrow’s March for Life rally.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters Jan. 6 in New York. The White House has confirmed that Pence will address the Jan. 27 March for Life rally in Washington. (CNS photo/Mike Segar, Reuters)

The rally is scheduled to begin at noon.

As a member of Congress, Pence addressed the March for Life in 2002, 2003 and 2007. Other speakers to address the rally include: New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ pro-life committee; Kellyanne Conway, special adviser to President Donald J. Trump; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Reps. Mia Love, R-Utah, and Chris Smith, R-New Jersey; and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson.

