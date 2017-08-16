Blessed Victoria Rasoamanarivo
Feast Day: August 21
Victoria was born into a leading tribal family in Madagascar at a time when Christian missionaries had been expelled.
After this persecution, she was among the first pupils at a mission school run by nuns.
In 1863, she was baptized, but it was hard to be Catholic in her circle.
Though she wanted to become a nun, she was married to the chief minister’s son, who drank heavily and was unfaithful.
When a new persecution began, she encouraged her fellow Catholics, and helped the local church survive.
She was beatified in 1989.