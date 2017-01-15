By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – The St. Elizabeth Vikings girls basketball team has played the toughest schedule in the state so far, and on Jan. 13 they defeated third-ranked Caravel 50-49 at the St E Center.

The Vikings, ranked fifth in the state, got the win they were looking for to improve to 4-5 on the season. Alexis Lee scored 13 second-half points and the team’s 1-3-1 zone defense slowed down the Buccaneers three-point shooting.

“Because of foul trouble, we had to switch to the 1-3-1 zone,” Vikings coach Dan Cooney said. “Alanna Speaks long arms put pressure on their long-distance shooting.”

The game was tied at 22 at intermission and was a back-and-forth affair all night. Lee hit a long jumper with 2:15 left in the third quarter to give the Vikings a 33-29 lead.

“I worked all summer on my outside shooting because I wanted to improve my range,” Lee said.

The Vikings took s 36-33 lead into the final stanza, but Sasha Marvel hit a quick jumper to cut it to 36-35. Lee then took over, scoring six straight points to extend the Vikings’ lead to 43-37 with 4:34 left. Marvel hit a big three to cut the Vikings lead to 46-42 with 2:22 left, and the Bucs’ full-court press was giving the Vikings fits. Vikings freshmen Sha’Nia Davis hit the front end of a one-and-one to give the Vikings a 49-46 lead with 19.7 seconds left.

Caravel tried to get a quick two-point field goal, but a shot by Grace Lange rimmed out and Davis went back to the line for two free throws. She made the second one with seven seconds left to give St. Elizabeth a four-point lead. Maia Bryson hit a three-pointer with .3 seconds left but the Vikings held on for the win.

“I love the schedule this year. We want to play the top teams, and it was great to come away from with the win,” Lee said.

Lee finished with 15, while Speaks added 13. The Vikings play another tough foe in Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) at Philadelphia University on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Bucs were led by Lange with 12; Bryson and Marvel added 10 each. The Bucs (6-4) face Imotep Institute Charter (Pa.) at Philadelphia University on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.