By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – St. Elizabeth used a balanced scoring approach and a key field goal from Elijah Dockery to squeak by Wilmington Friends, 64-61, in a key nonconference boys basketball showdown on Feb. 11. The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Vikings and a stretch of four losses in their last six games.

It was tied at 11 after one quarter, but St. Elizabeth took over in the second. Dockery hit Jordan Money for a perfect alley-oop dunk, and David Hazelton followed with a couple of field goals, and the Vikings took a 26-19 halftime lead.

Nate Thomas and Money both hit big three-pointers to give the Vikings a 40-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Jordan Perkins asserted himself in the fourth quarter as the Quakers went on a 13-4 run to open the final stanza. They had a 45-44 lead with 2:03 left. The game was tied at 47 when Friends’ Justin Beneck scored and converted the free throw to give the Quakers a 50-47 advantage with 1:10 left.

The Vikings trailed, 51-49, when Dockery converted on a driving layup to send the game to overtime. The Quakers suffered a big loss when Perkins fouled out with his team leading 58-56. The Vikings responded. Jordan Money hit a cutting Justin Money to give the Vikings a 60-58 lead. It was 62-58 St. Elizabeth when the Quakers’ Tim Farley hit a deep three with five seconds left, but Jordan Money hit a streaking Hazelton, who laid it in as the clock expired.

Hazelton led the Vikings (10-7) with 13 points, while Dockery and Jordan Money added 12 apiece. They host Archmere on Wednesday night at 7:15. The Quakers (10-7) were led by Perkins, who finished with a game high 20, while Farley added 15. They travel to Salesianum on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.