By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo and Alexis Lee combined for 32 points to lead fifth-ranked St Elizabeth past No. 4 Ursuline, 58-50, on Jan. 20. It was the Vikings’ first victory over the Raiders since the 2014 state tournament semifinal.

Lee dominated in the first half, scoring 10 of her 13 points, including three baskets on offensive rebounds. Raiders senior Maggie Connolly, who came into the game needing 22 points to net 1,000 for her career, kept the Raiders in it in the first half, scoring 16 points, including to deep bombs and two old-fashioned three-point plays. The Vikings took a 28-24 lead into the break.

Lauren Hines hit an early 3 pointer and Julie McCarron scored on a putback to extend the Vikings’ lead to 33-24 early in the third. Connolly drained another three-pointer, then followed with a nice short jumper as she inched close to the milestone. After Ward-Mayo drilled a triple, Connolly drove down the lane and – despite getting fouled – scored to reach the 1,000-point milestone. After a brief stoppage during which she was given balloons, she made the free throw to complete the three-point play.

The Vikings kept their distance until Ward-Mayo took over in the fourth. She nailed an early three in between a pair of Connolly triples to make the score 46-43. Ward-Mayo would then start drawing fouls; she went to the line 13 times, converting eight of them. Connolly would bury a deep three at the buzzer, but it wasn’t enough for the Raiders.

Ward-Mayo led the Vikings (10-1) with 19 points. They host sixth-ranked Howard on Tuesday night at 6:45. The Raiders (5-7) were led by Connolly, who scored a game high 30 points. Ursuline travels to St Mark’s on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.