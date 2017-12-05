By Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis has named Washington Auxiliary Bishop Barry C. Knestout, 55, as the 13th bishop of Richmond, Virginia.

He succeeds Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo, who was Richmond’s bishop from 2004 until his death in August at age 75.

The appointment was announced Dec. 5 at the Vatican.

“Bishop Knestout carries with him the affection, respect and admiration of all of us with whom he so generously gave his time and efforts,” Cardinal Donald W Wuerl of Washington said in a statement.

A native of Maryland, Bishop Knestout has been an auxiliary of the Washington Archdiocese since 2008.

“During all of this time, he has demonstrated his pastoral skills, his commitment to the church and her teaching, and his devoted service to those entrusted to his care,” the cardinal said.