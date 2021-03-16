Order your recently published 2021 Catholic Diocese of Wilmington Directory

Have you received your new Catholic directory yet?

The 2021 Catholic Diocese of Wilmington Directory is hot off the press.

If you’ve already ordered your books, they are on their way to you. If you haven’t ordered yours, a limited number of copies remain available at a cost of $35 apiece.

The easiest way to order the directory is to call Kaitlyn Firmani of The Dialog at 302-295-0635 and have a credit card ready.

Otherwise, order forms can be found at thedialog.org and directories can be paid for by check.

All of the latest information on the diocese, parishes, clergy, religious, education, institutions, organizations and more can all be found in one place. It’s the easiest way to have all of the resources of the church at your fingertips.