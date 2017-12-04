By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

The girls’ basketball season opened over the weekend with a small taste of what is to come over the next few months. Most of the Catholic high schools get started this week. Unless noted, the teams have not yet played.

Monday

Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m. The Spartans open the season at home under new head coach Jim Freel. He will be working with a roster that includes seniors Angie Lorang, Kendra Schweizer and Nat Alessandrini, along with returning uncerclassmen Delaney Carey and Kayla Wolff. The Spartans are looking for a fresh start after a lost 2016-17.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth at Mount Pleasant, 4:45 p.m. Eight seniors are gone from last season’s team, but there is experience returning in seniors Alexis Lee and Lauren Hines, along with sophomore Julie McCarron. A key newcomer is sophomore Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo, who was a big scorer last season for A.I. DuPont. The roster includes two freshmen and an eighth-grader, along with five sophomores.

Padua (1-0) at Appoquinimink, 7:15 p.m. The Pandas opened the season Saturday with a win for new coach Sheila DiNardo, showing an aggressive offense not afraid to shoot from distance. Seniors Cam Scully and Bella Julian lead Padua, which also will be mixing in a number of new sophomores and juniors.

Wednesday

Holly Grove Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Hodgson at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m. The Ravens went through some roster upheaval last year, and the names for this season were not online as of Monday afternoon. Today’s opener against Hodgon will be a test, and St. Thomas More will also play powerhouses Caravel and Sanford.

St. Mark’s at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. Plenty of experience returns for the Auks, although much of their scoring from last season has departed. Sophomore Madison Stewart is a player to watch, although Archmere will get contributions from up and down the roster. A number of players emerged as contributors last season, including juniors Julia Jogani, Sydney Niumataiwalu and Emma McCann, and seniors Sydney Yanick and Amanda Denning.

William Penn at St. Elizabeth, 6:45 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Tome (Md.), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline vs. St. Joseph by the Sea (N.Y.), 9:30 a.m. at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School (Md.), She Got Game Classic. Ursuline is a different-looking team than the one that has won three straight state championships, but the Raiders are still plenty talented. Senior Maggie Connolly will lead this squad, but she has help in the form of returning players Allie Olmstead, Abby Rzucidlo and Ana Olszewski. Ursuline also will benefit greatly when forwards Kay Wulah and Olivia Mason return from knee injuries. The Raiders will be battle-tested come tournament time as they play perhaps the state’s toughest schedule.

Archmere at Villa Maria (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Middletown at St. Mark’s, 1:30 p.m.

Padua vs. St. Mary’s (Md.), 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s College High School (Md.), She Got Game Classic.

Sunday

Ursuline vs. Gulf Coast (Fla.), 10:40 a.m. at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School (Md.), She Got Game Classic.