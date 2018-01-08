By The Dialog

“Your Struggle Is Mine,” an ecumenical service of prayer for Christian Unity and Justice in Society, will take place Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 2800 Duncan Road, Wilmington.

Members of the Churches of Western Wilmington and its suburbs are invited to join in the worship service. The focus will be on the crucial role of the parent, particularly the single parent, in the formation of a child’s character who is a future adult member of society.

“In the wake of the Martin Luther King observance, and at the beginning of Christian Unity Week, we want to pray together and get to know each other so that we can work together to shape our children’s development into conscientious adults,” read a statement from Rev. Martha Kirkpatrick, rector, St. Barnabas Church and Father John Hynes, pastor, St. Catherine of Siena.

Prayers will be offered especially for students, teachers and families of Red Clay and Vocational School Districts.