Bishop Malooly issued a letter Sept. 9 to Hispanic Catholics in response to President Trump’s Sept. 5 announcement that he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in six months. DACA allows more than 800,000 young people brought to the United States illegally as children to stay in the country, working or going to school.

On Sept. 6, the president said Congress had six months to address the status of the DACA youth, or he would step in.

Here is the text of the letter Bishop Malooly asked to be read at all Spanish-language Masses in the Diocese of Wilmington Sept. 9 and 10:

To my Hispanic Catholic communities in the Diocese of Wilmington, both in Delaware and Maryland:

On this weekend when our readings remind us how much God wants all of us to seek out the lost and make all people welcome in His name, we are confronted by another challenge with the attempt to overthrow the DACA program. The cancellation of this program is discouraging. Our DACA youth strengthen our communities and our Church. Many of them have only known America as their home and to send them away is not only cruel but it goes against the fundamental principles of self-sacrificing love that is at the heart of our faith.

I repeat the message from my brother bishops in the United States that “as people of faith, we say to DACA youth – regardless of your immigration status, you are children of God and welcome in the Catholic Church. The Catholic Church supports you and will advocate for you.” The U.S. Bishop’s will continue to lobby the federal government for legislation will bring this dilemma to a swift and positive conclusion.

You remain in my prayers.

Sincerely yours in Our Lord,

Bishop Malooly

A mis comunidades hispanas católicas en la Diócesis de Wilmington, tanto en Delaware como en Maryland:

En este fin de semana, nuestras lecturas nos recuerdan cuánto Dios quiere que todos nosotros busquemos lo perdido y hagamos que todas las personas sean bienvenidas en Su Nombre, nos enfrentamos a otro desafío con el intento de cancelar el programa de DACA. La cancelación de este programa es desalentadora. Nuestros jóvenes DACA fortalecen nuestras comunidades y nuestra Iglesia. Muchos de ellos sólo conocen a Estados Unidos como su hogar y enviarlos no sólo es cruel sino que va en contra de los principios fundamentales del amor abnegado que está en el corazón de nuestra fe.

Repito el mensaje de mis hermanos obispos en los Estados Unidos de que “como personas de fe, decimos a los jóvenes de DACA – sin importar su estatus migratorio, son hijos de Dios y son bienvenidos en la Iglesia Católica. La Iglesia Católica les apoya y abogará por ustedes “. Los Obispos de los Estados Unidos continuarán presionando al gobierno federal para que la legislación resuelva este dilema en una forma rápida y positiva para todos ustedes.

Permanecen en mis oraciones.

Sinceramente en Nuestro Señor,

Obispo Malooly