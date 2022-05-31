Black Catholic Ministry of the Diocese of Wilmington to host Juneteenth celebration June 29 at St. Joseph’s French Street

Black Catholic Ministry of the Diocese of Wilmington to host Juneteenth celebration...

The Ministry for Black Catholics of the Diocese of Wilmington will host a Juneteenth celebration at St. Joseph’s Church, 1012 N. French Street in Wilmington on June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The theme of evening will be “Resilience Through Faith: Songs of Our Journey.” Keynote speaker will be Father Stephen D. Thorne, who has served as director of the Office for Black Catholics of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and as a consultant to the National Black Catholic Congress. He is the current Chairperson of the Archbishop’s Commission on Racial Healing in Philadelphia.

Music will be performed by St. Helena’s Choir, the Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir, Tony Smith performing trumpet spirituals, and the Hildeman Chorale with Kevin Benjamin. A supper will also be offered.

For more information, call St. Joseph’s Church, (302) 658-4535 or email parishsecretary@stjosephfrenchst.org.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free and the Civil War had ended.