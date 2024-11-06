Catch this week’s Catholic Forum podcast, and learn about ‘Building a Wholesome Family’ with Archduke Eduard Habsburg

Catch this week’s Catholic Forum podcast, and learn about ‘Building a Wholesome...

On this edition of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk with Archduke Eduard Habsburg, Hungary’s ambassador to the Holy See and the Sovereign Order of Malta, about his latest book, “Building a Wholesome Family in a Broken World: Habsburg Lessons from the Centuries.”

As a father of six and now a grandfather, the Archduke of Austria shares his own experiences and recipes for a wholesome family life, bolstered by 850 years of Habsburg family history.

You can also see an interview of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube page.

• Podcast link-catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/building-a-wholesome-family-with-archduke-eduard-habsburg

• Video link – youtu.be/5JWOZLF-LLk?si=xiK4wMSU-t_3AYpw

• No radio this week due to fundraising drive on Relevant Radio.