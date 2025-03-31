Catechetical Day 2025 honors religious education volunteers including 50 years from Patricia Berrigan of St. Ann, Wilmington

The Diocese of Wilmington Office for Religious Education and sponsor Loyola Press hosted the annual Catechetical Day at Church of the Holy Cross in Dover on March 29.

Catechists were recognized for years of service, as well as for the many ways they continue to lead students and families to be “hands of mercy” and to engage with one another on a more personal level, according to MaryAnn Wallen of the diocese religious ed office.

The day included a short prayer service, after which Bishop Koenig welcomed people who celebrated five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 or more years of service to the diocese.

One catechist, Patricia Berrigan of St. Ann Parish in Wilmington, celebrated 50 years of service to the diocese.

Ansel Augustine was guest speaker. He spoke about recognizing our need to “being in the hands of mercy” wherever we are called. He engaged the group in activities that recognized the importance of being face-to-face with those we serve and to know and love God in all we do, Wallen said.

Augustine serves as the assistant director of African American Affairs for the USCCB Secretariat of Cultural Diversity in the Church at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Other catechists recognized for years of service included: Five years, Lorraine Bailey, Christine Dinh, Chris Moriak, Grace Mudiwa, Glendy Perez-Castillo, Luis David Ramirez, Maria Clarissa Romero; 10 years, Adolf Korosec, Vincent D. Higgins; 15 years, Rose M. Lombardi; 20 years, Grace Donahue, Laura Hauss; 35-plus years; Michael Alvares (37), Karen Yasik (38).