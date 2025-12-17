Fourth Sunday of Advent: Matthew’s Gospel is a simple lesson on how to bring Christ into our world

Scripture readings for Dec. 21, 2025, Fourth Sunday of Advent

Is 7:10-14 Ps 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6 Rom 1:1-7 Mt 1:18-24

It sounds so simple. This Sunday, we hear St. Matthew’s account of the events leading up to Christ’s birth and it begins with an almost matter-of-fact declaration: “This is how the birth of Jesus came about.” A few sentences later, it concludes with Joseph awakening from a dream and doing what he was told to do: “He named him Jesus.”

That’s it. But is it?

Of course, we all know there was more to the story. While this bare-bones narrative seems to skip over some of the most memorable details — it is another evangelist, Luke, who provides us with things like the Annunciation, the inn with no room and a manger for a bed — what Matthew offers us is an abridged version of something urgent and important. There’s a message here for all of us, and not just for Christmas.

Put simply: Matthew’s account shows us what it takes to bring Jesus into our world. Hearing this brief passage, we realize that this gospel is much more than a history lesson in “how the birth of Jesus came about.”

It’s also a lesson in how we can not only get ready for Christmas, but how we can continue to bring Christ into our world, especially in this troubled time.

First, we need to be able to believe. Be willing to take a leap of faith. Set aside skepticism and be open to wonder. This passage begins with a miracle, a virgin conceiving a child. Understand that our God is the God of astonishment and possibility. Expect the unexpected. The Holy Spirit can spark amazement and miracles — and even bring about something as improbable as a virgin being with child.

In our cynical, materialistic age, when Christmas is dominated by consumerism and consumption, here is a reminder that this feast begins with mystery and is fueled by love — God’s love for our fallen world. This is how faith takes root and grows.

Secondly, we need to be fearless — and, of course, be open to the advice of angels. What does Joseph hear in his dream? An angel speaks to him the same words Gabriel spoke to Mary at the Annunciation: “Do not be afraid.” If we want to welcome Christ, if we want him to come into our world, we need to be brave enough and bold enough to let it happen. Defy cynicism and fear and doubt. We can all benefit from taking time to do what Joseph did and make room for God to do his work. Embrace the consoling truth of the Messiah’s name, “God is with us.” That’s a welcome message for this season and any season.

Finally, we need to be awake. Joseph was only able to do what the angel told him after he’d awakened from sleep. He welcomed a new day and saw the path before him with fresh clarity and focus. And from that moment on, he quietly, purposefully set out to do what God wanted and he surrendered to the Lord’s will for his life.

Likewise, we need to shake off our slumber and welcome Jesus as we would a new day. Joseph gave his child the name by which he’d be known; in a similar way, we’re also called to make known the name of Jesus. That means more than just singing “Away in a Manger” on Christmas Eve. It means making that name matter, announcing it to the world in what we do, how we live and how we love — not just in late December, but all year long.

The birth of Jesus that came about 2,000 years ago involved faith, courage and a willingness to see the world with new eyes and new hearts. And it was all rooted in God’s boundless love for his broken world.

Matthew was telling us more than a story. He was offering us a lesson in how to bring Jesus into our world again and again — to make every day, every moment, Christmas.

Deacon Greg Kandra is an award-winning author and journalist, and creator of the blog “The Deacon’s Bench.”