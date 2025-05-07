Fourth Sunday of Easter: Our culture is suffused with angry voices — seek out the voice of the shepherd instead

Scripture readings for May 11, 2025, Fourth Sunday of Easter

Acts 13:14, 43-52 Ps 100:1-2, 3, 5 Rv 7:9, 14b-17 Jn 10:27-30

Are we listening?

This week’s Gospel from John offers this simple, matter-of-fact statement from Jesus: “My sheep hear my voice.”

That idea of hearing also crops up in the first reading, from Acts, which reminds us how the people of Antioch responded to Paul and Barnabas: “On the following sabbath almost the whole city gathered to hear the word of the Lord.”

In a time when so much of our communication is visual — on screens so small you can hold them in your hand, or so large they take up a wall in a living room — the scripture on this Sunday brings us back to something so basic, so fundamental, we almost take it for granted.

We realize once more that ours is a faith that was initially spread by the spoken word — and by one simple sense: hearing.

Maybe we need to ask ourselves, all these centuries later: are we listening?

On this 4th Sunday of Easter, known as “Good Shepherd Sunday,” the Gospel traditionally focuses on Christ’s role as a shepherd, guiding us lovingly where we need to go. It is a metaphor rich with meaning — underscoring both our own humility and dependence on the Lord, and his gentle attention to our needs. The famous psalm makes it so clear: he is our shepherd, we shall not want.

This is also a Sunday when we are encouraged to think more deeply and pray more intently for vocations — fervently asking the Lord to raise up more shepherds to guide the flock. But this Sunday, maybe we need to think not only about the message in the scriptures, but how that message is conveyed — and whether it is received.

In a 2020 address, Pope Francis spoke about the voice of the Good Shepherd. He noted how it differs from other sounds in the world. “The voice of God corrects us with great patience,” he said, “but always encourages us, consoles us: it always nourishes hope. God’s voice is a voice that has a horizon.”

In our noisy and distracted age, it can be easy to miss the shepherd’s voice, to tune it out, to stop listening. Instead of a horizon, we can run into brick walls and dead ends. But the readings this week make plain: someone is calling out to us. We need to pay attention.

The voice of the Good Shepherd is one that affirms, uplifts, inspires and, as the holy father underscored, “nourishes hope.”

During this Holy Year when we are journeying as “Pilgrims of Hope,” this is something we all need to hold onto — and listen for. Our culture is suffused with angry voices that mock, condemn, and accuse; they are quick to sow disharmony or doubt. Spend any time scrolling through social media or surfing the channels of cable television and you won’t have a hard time finding those voices.

But in these early weeks of the Easter season, while we’re aglow with the joyful spirit of Resurrection and new life, shouldn’t we listen more closely to try and hear the Good Shepherd?

We need our ears and our hearts to be open to his guidance, his reassurance, his call — which, not insignificantly, brings us back to the idea of vocation.

In addition to listening for the shepherd’s voice, we also need to discern just where that voice is calling us. How can we best follow where he is leading us? Where can we best serve him? Are we being asked to love God and love our neighbor in a singular way?

Each of us is called to serve. Everyone has a vocation of some kind. What is ours? The Lord our shepherd is speaking to us, directing us where we need to go. Are we listening?

Deacon Greg Kandra is an award-winning author and journalist, and creator of the blog “The Deacon’s Bench.”