Nearly filled Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington hosts consecration of Ukraine, Russia — Photo gallery

Nearly filled Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington hosts consecration of Ukraine,...

Bishop Malooly and Bishop Koenig prayed the rosary together with the congregation for Ukraine at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Friday, March 25.

The cathedral was nearly filled on this Friday afternoon in Lent.

The large crowd worshiped as Bishop Koenig, Bishop Malooly and other priests joined the worldwide consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Pope Francis recently asked bishops around the world to perform this act simultaneously on the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, a day commemorating the announcement of the angel to the Virgin Mary that she would become the mother of Christ.

The pope asked that the consecration take place at 5 p.m. Rome time, which is noon on the East Coast. Bishop Koenig celebrated the normal noontime Mass at St. Peter’s, followed by recitation of the rosary and the consecration.

The Knights of Columbus Bishop Curtis Council is sponsoring a rosary prayer service for the citizens of Ukraine and their families. It will be held March 26 at noon at the Shrine of Our Lady Queen of Peace on the grounds of Holy Spirit Church in New Castle.

The church is located at 12 Winder Drive. For more information, contact Jerry Poore at jrp1940@yahoo.com.