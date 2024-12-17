New Year’s celebration at St. Hedwig in Wilmington includes adoration, Benediction, last Mass of 2024, first of 2025

St. Hedwig Church in Wilmington is the site of a special and holy New Year’s Eve 2024 celebration with worship of the Lord, adoration and Mass.

The evening is to give thanks, pray for our country, freedom and church, and make reparation on behalf of all mankind for all of the sins committed this year. It includes prayer for God’s blessing for 2025.

There will be exposition of the Eucharist after the 6:30 pm Mass. Together, visitors will pray all four mysteries of the rosary, followed by time for silent adoration until the conclusion with the divine mercy chaplet and Benediction at 10:30 pm. The final Mass of 2024 will be celebrated at 11 p.m.

At midnight there will be ringing of the bells to commemorate the ringing in of the new year. The first Mass of 2025 will be held at 12:05 a.m, Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Light refreshments will be available through most of the evening in the meeting area downstairs. Confessions will be offered during adoration.

All are welcome to the church at 40 S. Harrison St.