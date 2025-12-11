Nine holiday movies to put you in the right mindset during Advent — John Mulderig

By John Mulderig, OSV News

Just about everyone enjoys a Christmas holiday with all the trimmings, including Santa’s ho ho ho and Rudolph’s red nose. But the preparatory time of Advent can serve as an invitation to explore more deeply the true spiritual meaning of the Incarnation and to focus more intently on the virtues that reflection on that mystery should promote.

Following, in alphabetical order, are capsule reviews of nine films that might aid in that process. Unless otherwise noted, the OSV News classification of each is A-II — adults and adolescents.

Author Barbara Robinson’s 1972 children’s novel comes to the big screen in this gentle, family-oriented adaptation, helmed by Dallas Jenkins. As a small-town church prepares for the annual production of its tradition-bound yuletide pageant, the show’s novice volunteer director (Judy Greer) is daunted to find that a brood of notoriously misbehaving siblings (led by Beatrice Schneider) have bullied their way into the principal roles. Torn between wanting to give the kids a chance to prove themselves and fearing that they will wreak disaster, she’s cheered on by her daughter (Molly Belle Wright), who narrates the story as an adult (Lauren Graham), but opposed by a band of close-minded fellow parishioners. A mutual conversion story in which characters on both sides of the little controversy end up getting a better grip on the reason for the season, this blend of comedy and drama treats with a delicate touch such themes as pigeonholing prejudice and the positive influence of religious role models. Though small fry are unlikely to find the film of interest, it’s welcome entertainment for all others. A few mild oaths, a single rude expression. The Motion Picture Association rating is PG — parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment; also available on Blu-ray)

A debonair, smartly tailored angel (Cary Grant) uses his heavenly powers to help the neglected wife (Loretta Young) of a busy Episcopalian bishop (David Niven) renew her husband’s ministry to those in need rather than raise the money for a new cathedral. Director Henry Koster’s sentimental Christmas fable has the virtue of a good script, sincere performances and some amusing moments with Grant’s angelic powers and Monty Woolley as a softhearted old cynic. Most of the family will find it charming entertainment. Spanish titles option. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association. (Warner Archives Collection; also available on Blu-ray)

Sentimental but amusing picture from Clare Booth Luce’s story of two French nuns (Loretta Young and Celeste Holm) trying to establish a hospital in New England with some help from an eccentric artist (Elsa Lanchester) and a cynical songwriter (Hugh Marlowe). Director Henry Koster gets some smiles from the nuns’ adapting to American ways and the bemused reactions of the locals to the newcomers’ otherworldly simplicity, with mostly heartwarming results. Unpretentious, generally high-minded fun. The OSV News classification is A-I — general patronage. (nr) (Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment)

Intensely moving World War I tale of soldiers — Scottish, French and German — who spontaneously agree to a cease-fire on the Western front on Christmas Eve as they hear carols wafting from the enemy’s trenches, intermingle and bond on a humanistic level, to the eventual disdain of their superiors. Writer-director Christian Carion’s film, inspired by true events, is sensitively acted (by an international cast including Guillaume Canet, Daniel Bruhl and Benno Furmann) and conveys a powerful message about the senselessness of war, while there is an admirable religious underpinning in the character of a dedicated Anglican priest (Gary Lewis) who brings everyone together for a liturgy on that special night. Partially in English, partially subtitled. Battlefield violence with death, some profanity and crude language and a discreet husband-wife bedroom scene. The Motion Picture Association rating is PG-13 — parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (?Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

This charming fact-based historical drama tells the origin story of Victorian author Charles Dickens’ (Dan Stevens) beloved novella, “A Christmas Carol.” With his last three titles having failed to sell, Dickens fears falling into debt if his next production is equally unpopular. As he struggles with writer’s block and the endless distractions of his burgeoning family’s domestic life — a visit from his feckless father (Jonathan Pryce), whom Dickens blames for the sufferings of his childhood, is a particular source of worry and conflict — the writer fancifully summons up and interacts with his own characters, most prominently dour miser Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer). His patient wife (Morfydd Clark) and unpaid literary agent (Justin Edwards) offer him encouragement, and the conversion story he eventually pens finds a real-life counterpart in the amendment of Dickens’ own behavior. Director Bharat Nalluri’s adaptation of Les Standiford’s 2008 book is family-friendly in most respects and will likely prove a winner with a broad range of age groups. A very vague sexual joke, a single mild oath. Spanish titles option. (PG) (Universal Studios Home Entertainment; also available on Blu-ray)

Dramatization of the New Testament birth narratives from the Annunciation to the birth of Jesus, focusing on the relationship between Mary (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and Joseph (Oscar Isaac) and their arduous trek from Nazareth to Bethlehem, with subplots tracking the journey of the three Magi and the efforts of King Herod (Ciaran Hinds) to prevent the prophecy of a messiah from coming to pass. A composite of the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, embroidered with apocryphal traditions and the imagination of the filmmaker, the Bible story gets the prestige treatment in director Catherine Hardwicke’s artful, reverent and affecting retelling, with soulful performances from an excellent international cast — including Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elizabeth — and impressive production design. Mike Rich’s screenplay manages to flesh out Mary and Joseph while remaining faithful to Scripture, poignantly suggesting the humanity beneath the halos. Some violent images. Spanish titles option. (A-I) (PG) (Warner Home Video; also available on Blu-ray)

Delightful animated version of the Christmas story, told from the perspective of some of the animals present in the manger. Chief among them is a gentle donkey (voice of Steven Yeun) from Nazareth who yearns to exchange his life of drudgery working in a grain mill for the fame and prestige to be gained by joining the storied royal caravan. But his quest takes a detour after his leg, wounded in his successful escape from confinement, is tended by the Virgin Mary (voiced by Gina Rodriguez). Despite the mild disapproval of St. Joseph (voice of Zachary Levi), Mary adopts her patient as a pet and he becomes dedicated to protecting the parents-to-be, as they journey to Bethlehem, from the murderous scheming of King Herod (voiced by Christopher Plummer). Aiding him is his best friend, a lively dove (voice of Keegan-Michael Key), as well as an affectionate sheep (voice of Aidy Bryant) the duo of pals encounters along the way. Director Timothy Reckart skillfully balances religious themes such as the importance of prayer and the value of forgiveness with a more secular message about pursuing your dreams, and throws in a healthy dose of straightforward entertainment. A treat for all but the tiniest. Scenes of peril, a bit of very mild scatological humor. Spanish language and titles options. (A-I) (PG) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment; also available on Blu-ray)

After robbing a bank, an outlaw trio (John Wayne, Pedro Armendariz and Harry Carey Jr.) pause to help a dying woman (Mildred Natwick) deliver her infant son on Christmas Eve, then take the babe with them as they are pursued across a desert wasteland. Dedicated by director John Ford to Western actor Harry Carey Sr., the story may be unabashedly sentimental and the action romanticized, but its lyrical images and religious resonances celebrate the myth of the Old West and its rugged heroes with good hearts. Off-screen suicide of one of the principals. Spanish titles option. (nr) (Studio Distribution Services; also available on Blu-ray)

This engaging dramatization remains faithful to the underlying message of scripture even as it speculates about the childhood of Jesus (played here, age 7, by Adam Greaves-Neal), a topic on which the Gospels are virtually silent. As Joseph (Vincent Walsh) leads his family back from exile in Egypt, he and Mary (Sara Lazzaro) struggle to understand and guide their unique son, whose supernatural identity is at least partially known to his relatives — including his uncle Cleopas (Christian McKay) and cousin James (Finn McLeod Ireland) — and whose miraculous powers are already apparent. Danger pursues the extended clan in the person of a Roman centurion (Sean Bean) who has orders from King Herod (Jonathan Bailey) to find and kill the boy and in the figure of Satan (Rory Keenan) whose presence only Jesus can sense. Director and co-writer Cyrus Nowrasteh’s screen version of Anne Rice’s 2005 novel “Christ the Lord: Out of Egypt” sensitively explores the mystery of the Incarnation in a way that will both intrigue and entertain viewers of most ages. Though discreetly handled, some mature elements bar endorsement for the youngest. Combat violence with slight gore, scenes of crucifixion, an attempted rape, at least one crass term. Spanish language and titles options. (PG-13) (Universal Studios Home Entertainment; also available on Blu-ray)

John Mulderig is media reviewer for OSV News.