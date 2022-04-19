Online Synod listening sessions now available to Catholics, others in the Diocese of Wilmington

Catholics of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore who are not able to attend one of the in-person Synod listening sessions now have the option to participate online.

Individuals, couples, families, or small groups who would like to answer Pope Francis’ invitation to participate in Synod 2021–2023 for a Synodal Church, can watch a video – hosted by Father Brian Lewis, pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Lewes – and then complete the online form.

This option will be available until the end of May on the Diocese of Wilmington’s Synod website – cdow.org/Synod.

“Pope Francis has called this Synod to be a time for the church to focus on the topic of synodality (which means journeying together) itself,” Bishop Koenig said in a letter announcing the opening of the diocesan phase of the Synod. “The two fundamental questions that will guide this process are: How does this ‘journeying together’ take place today on different levels (from the local level to the universal level), allowing the church to proclaim the Gospel? And what steps is the Spirit inviting us to take in order to grow as a synodal Church?”

Bishop Koenig has invited everyone in the Diocese of Wilmington to participate in listening sessions as part of the Synod process started by Pope Francis last year. There have been dozens of group listening sessions held throughout the Diocese of Wilmington over the last three months. The listening session experience provides an opportunity for Catholics and other interested people to listen to God through scripture, share experiences, and then to listen to others, helping to discover new pathways forward guided by the Holy Spirit.

Beginning in June, after all in-person and online listening sessions have been completed and the results reported, the diocese will then compile a final report to be submitted to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Their findings will be represented in the Synod with Pope Francis in 2023.