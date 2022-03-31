Our Lenten Journey April 1, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“Ye who are weary come home, Earnestly, tenderly Jesus is calling, Calling, ‘O sinner come home.’” — William L. Thompson

Todays’ reflection is taken from the hymn “Softly and Tenderly” written by William L. Thompson. Although not sung much in Catholic churches, the sentiment expressed in the song applies to those of us who have been away from the church or the sacraments for a long time. One other lyric, “Though we have sinned He has mercy and pardon

Pardon for you and for me” sums it up nicely as we approach Reconciliation Monday.

See country singer Alan Jackson’s performance of the song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkRTfrLBii0

•••

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf