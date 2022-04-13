Our Lenten Journey April 13, 2022

“Often the Lord allows a fall so that the soul will be more humble, and when it returns to the right way of acting and grows in self-knowledge, it advances further in the service of our Lord, as we see among many saints.” — St. Thomas More, ‘Utopia’, 1516

We are all sinners, after all, and can learn from our mistakes and return to the service of the Lord. If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Reconciliation Monday, it’s still not too late. Most, if not all, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington have opportunities for Reconciliation during Holy Week. Check on your parishes websites for days and times.

(Written in 1516, “Utopia” was Thomas More’s satirical fictional account of an “ideal” world.)

•••

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf