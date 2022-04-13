Our Lenten Journey April 14, 2022

“It’s cleansing to the soul. It’s uplifting for the spirit. If more people went to confession, they would understand how lifting the burden of sin improves their lives and their faith.” — Msgr. Damien Nalepa

Here’s a great story from our friends at the Catholic Review in the Baltimore Archdiocese on why confession is good for the soul. Even though it was written ten years ago, the ideas expressed about confession and reconciliation are timeless. Check it out here: www.archbalt.org/confession-good-for-the-soul/

If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Reconciliation Monday, it’s still not too late. Most, if not all, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington have opportunities for Reconciliation during Holy Week. Check on local parishes websites for days and times.

•••

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf