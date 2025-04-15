Our Lenten Journey, April 16, 2025

Pope Francis has been in the forefront of media reports lately because of his ongoing health battles, and in particular, how close he came to death. Showing that it’s hard to keep a strong spirit down, he was able to come back and is now recovering. And despite reports that he may not be able to attend to spiritual duties during Holy Week, the pope seems to be defying the odds as best he can by making several public appearances. It’s fitting, then, to meditate on his thoughts on mercy, forgiveness and bearing witness on today’s Lenten Journey.

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/041625.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

