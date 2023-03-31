Our Lenten Journey, April 3, 2023

“When we work hard, we must eat well. What a joy, that you can receive Holy Communion often!” — St. Peter Julian Eymard

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the Eucharist. Join us each day and take a moment to ponder the Body and Blood of Christ with thoughts from saints and scholars.

Naturally, receiving the Eucharist goes hand in hand with the sacrament of Reconciliation. Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington will take place TODAY, April 3 from 3-8 p.m. at all 56 parish churches in the diocese.

“Part of the greatest preparation we can make to receive Christ’s body and blood worthily and fruitfully is to experience his forgiveness and healing in confession. … It is by going to confession that we are welcomed back into communion and rendered capable of receiving eucharistic Communion in truth.” — Dominican Father Thomas Aquinas Pickett

[Catholics across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore to participate in second annual Reconciliation Monday on April 3]

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation and a basic explanation of the Sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Resources for individuals wishing to receive the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation from the USCCB:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf