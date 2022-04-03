Our Lenten Journey April 4, 2022

“What can a poor creature like myself do, who has had so little to forgive others and has so much to be forgiven herself?” — St. Teresa of Avila

In “The Way of Perfection” St. Teresa of Avila does some deep soul searching as she crafts a guide to live a more holy life.

A PDF of the book can be found here: www.catholicspiritualdirection.org/wayofperfection.pdf

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

