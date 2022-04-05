Our Lenten Journey April 6, 2022

“Only when the hurts and pains and moments of our lesser selves are humbly revealed and spoken aloud to Christ through his presence in the priest – can the grace of forgiveness enter in and begin to transform us.” — Father Richard Jasper

Today’s reflection comes from a source close to home. In anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, Father Richard Jasper of St. Ann’s Parish in Wilmington offers his thoughts on the sacrament in a column and video. Read/watch it here: thedialog.org/featured/in-the-sacrament-of-reconciliation-jesus-heals-with-his-love-father-richard-jasper/

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf