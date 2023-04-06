Our Lenten Journey, April 7, 2023

“Every morning during meditation, I prepare myself for the whole day’s struggle. Holy Communion assures me that I will win the victory; and so it is.” — St. Faustina

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, Our Lenten Journey this year will focus on the Eucharist.

Read more about the role of the Eucharist in our lives in “The Mystery of the Eucharist and the Call to Love and Transform.”

•••

April 3 was Reconciliation Monday. If you had the chance to participate in the sacrament on this special day, that’s wonderful — but maybe you didn’t. Maybe you were nervous, or your schedule didn’t allow time to participate. No worries. Most, if not all, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington have opportunities for Reconciliation during Holy Week.

For more information and to find a parish in the Diocese of Wilmington, go to www.cdow.org/about-the-diocese/mission-statistics-map/ and use the interactive map to guide you to a local parish.

“Part of the greatest preparation we can make to receive Christ’s body and blood worthily and fruitfully is to experience his forgiveness and healing in confession. … It is by going to confession that we are welcomed back into communion and rendered capable of receiving eucharistic Communion in truth.” — Dominican Father Thomas Aquinas Pickett

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation and a basic explanation of the Sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Resources for individuals wishing to receive the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation from the USCCB:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf