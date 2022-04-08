Our Lenten Journey April 9, 2022

“Going to confession is an essential part of preparing good soil. It’s the act uprooting the weeds that continually threaten to choke out our good works and snuff out our goodwill. ” — Elise Italiano Ureneck

In her July 2021, column, spiritual writer Elise Italiano Ureneck compares the challenges of homeownership to the more challenging aspects of our faith. Read what she has to say here: thedialog.org/opinion/more-opportunities-for-confession-could-make-all-the-difference-elise-italiano-ureneck/

•••

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf