Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 18, 2026, Ash Wednesday

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Today we begin with a quote from the readings of the day, referencing the idea of returning to the Lord. Although this is not a technical holy day, it is always gratifying to see how many people will “return” to churches to get their ashes and wear the outward sign of their relationship with God to begin Lent.

Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation during this holy season. Watch thedialog.org for more information about this year’s Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington.

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/021826.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries