Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 19, 2026

By now, most of us have chosen something to give up for Lent, whether it’s sacrificing sweets, avoiding social media, or denying ourselves indulgent pleasures.

Pope Leo, in his message “Listening and Fasting: Lent as a Time of Conversion,” has suggested a sacrifice that might be even better for our souls: “Refraining from words that offend and hurt our neighbor.” Perhaps it would do all of us a world of good and a lot of good in the world too if we took the pope’s advice to heart this Lent.

