Our Lenten Journey, March 11, 2022

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

“The confession of evil works is the first beginning of good works. You do the truth and come to the light. – St. Augustine

If you ask people what they know about St. Augustine, they will most likely say that he was a sinner who became a saint. And while his conversion story is an admirable one, he was also a brilliant, highly educated theologian and philosopher and a major influence on the church in the fourth century. For those of us feeling we may have strayed too far from God and wish to come back, Augustine can serve as an inspiration. The above quote makes returning to God sound simple; maybe it really is. Read more about St. Augustine here.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

