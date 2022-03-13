Our Lenten Journey, March 13, 2022

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Today’s reflection:

“St. Ambrose says of the two conversions that, in the Church, ‘there are water and tears; the water of Baptism and the tears of repentance.’” – Catechism of the Catholic Church

Other than the Catechism, this quote is difficult to find on the internet — maybe that’s a challenge for you in your spare time today. However, the passage in the Catechism where this quote appears is a powerful reminder of St. Peter’s repentance after he denied Christ three times. Jesus forgave him, he will forgive us. Read the passage here:

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf